Golff (GOF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $412,774.00

Golff (GOF) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Golff has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Golff has a total market cap of $554,439.08 and approximately $412,774.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golff coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golff alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance.

Golff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.