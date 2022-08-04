GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Trading 24.2% Higher

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.21. 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 16,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

GPO Plus Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27.

About GPO Plus

GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. It offers HealthGPO and cbdGPO for the healthcare and hemp industries, as well as provides professional services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

