Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO Daniel J. Thoren Acquires 5,000 Shares

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Graham Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE:GHM opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 174.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Graham by 6.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.