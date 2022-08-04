Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gravity by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in Gravity by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 33,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gravity by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Gravity by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gravity by 26.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
