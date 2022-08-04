Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 138,512 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,512 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of BOX worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $406,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $421,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BOX by 54.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.
Insider Activity at BOX
BOX Price Performance
BOX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 7,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,272. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
BOX Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.