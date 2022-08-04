Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 138,512 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,512 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of BOX worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $406,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $421,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BOX by 54.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX Price Performance

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,350 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 7,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,272. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.