Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 917,419 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 917,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,330,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Dropbox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 33.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Dropbox by 41.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 96,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,055,883 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

