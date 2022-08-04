Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of US Foods worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 3,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,136. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.