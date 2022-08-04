Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $53.70 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $53,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,910. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.