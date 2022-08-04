Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 7,842 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 839,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $62,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,749,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 5,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.