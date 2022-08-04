Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $72,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,106,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PEG shares. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.54. 16,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

