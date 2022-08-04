Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 121,835 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,835 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Steel Dynamics worth $31,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.64. 23,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.