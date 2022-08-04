Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 199,195 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,195 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $27,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 261,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OVV. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.