Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 20,071 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $41,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.46. 7,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

