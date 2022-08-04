Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.8 %
GLDD stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $648.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.
In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
