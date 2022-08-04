Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.8 %

GLDD stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $648.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 43,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 784,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 73,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

