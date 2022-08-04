Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPL opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining ( NYSE:GPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. Research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

