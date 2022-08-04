Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $735.13

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.13 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.40). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.01), with a volume of 442,820 shares trading hands.
Great Portland Estates Trading Down 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 735.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 735.13. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
