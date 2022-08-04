Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GHL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,166.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 33,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

