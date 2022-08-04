GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $7.32. GreenLight Biosciences shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 83,034 shares.

GreenLight Biosciences Trading Up 56.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

