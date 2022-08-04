GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 539000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

GreenSpace Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$12.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

