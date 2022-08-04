Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 254,149 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

