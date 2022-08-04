Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,330,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.37 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.