Grimes & Company Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 445,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 119,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 469,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,473. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

