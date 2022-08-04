Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $328.16 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.76.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

