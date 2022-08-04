Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $89.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15.

