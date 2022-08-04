Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $676,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $534,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $190.27 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.94.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

