Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 1,186,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22.

