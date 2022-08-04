Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $163.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

