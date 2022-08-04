Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

