Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 72,113 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,113 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.46.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

