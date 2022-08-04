GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.80. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at GSI Technology

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

