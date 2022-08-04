GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Increased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GSK by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 52,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,417. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.