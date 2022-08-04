Guider Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Guider has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $5,147.25 and approximately $10.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

