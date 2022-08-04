GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 39,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,053. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

