Hamster (HAM) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

Hamster (HAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Hamster has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $96,207.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00643222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035473 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

