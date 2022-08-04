Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at $188,202,302.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $168,220.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at $188,202,302.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

