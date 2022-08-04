Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.14.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $14,820,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 108.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

