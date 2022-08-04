Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.14.

HRMY opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $14,820,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 108.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

