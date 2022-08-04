Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 4,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $574,417.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,732,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,252,153.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,662 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

