Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 9,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $574,417.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,732,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,252,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $319,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $14,820,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 108.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.