Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,068. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.
Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.