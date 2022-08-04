Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,068. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750,044 shares in the company, valued at $196,389,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

