Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $274.27 million and $32.95 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,553,829,320 coins and its circulating supply is 12,413,609,320 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

