Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 70,284 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 216,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 493,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

