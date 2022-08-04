Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,738 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Hasbro worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,926. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

