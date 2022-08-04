Hashgard (GARD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $415,448.10

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $415,448.10 and $14,376.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,527.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00128555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

