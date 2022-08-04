HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Shares Gap Down to $39.50

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $37.61. HashiCorp shares last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 35,034 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

HashiCorp Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

