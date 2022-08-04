Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $558,686.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,497.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.62 or 0.07052577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00152740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00262929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00698103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00593867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005708 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,442,975 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

