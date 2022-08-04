HC Wainwright Lowers GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target to $13.00

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
GlycoMimetics Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of GLYC opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
