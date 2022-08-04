HC Wainwright Lowers GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target to $13.00

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

About GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.