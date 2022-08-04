HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $127.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -421.05%.

In related news, Director Susan Watts purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in HCI Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 281.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 90,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 54,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

