Head to Head Review: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) vs. Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Cardiol Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.01 million 24.36 -$12.62 million ($0.76) -1.86 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,352.36 -$25.24 million ($0.51) -2.57

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiol Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

15.4% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioCardia and Cardiol Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioCardia presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 360.99%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 408.91%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -1,261.32% -110.86% -78.53% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -60.81% -53.72%

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

