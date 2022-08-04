Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Mark R. Harris Sells 3,000 Shares

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $620.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 15.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

