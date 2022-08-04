Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $418,398.28 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $418,398.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 856,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $135,921.65.

On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $709,471.38.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $151,379.10.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11.

On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $48,153.57.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.

On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $166,489.32.

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Trading Down 0.4 %

HLGN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 793,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,251. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth $4,645,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth about $8,301,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heliogen by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

